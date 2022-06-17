Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 111,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Femasys by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Femasys by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Femasys has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 733.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FEMY shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

