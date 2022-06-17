Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.90.

RACE stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.80. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Ferrari by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

