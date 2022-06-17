FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Purchases 1,898,733 Shares

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 1,898,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,904,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,684.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FGF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 4,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,513. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FG Financial Group by 25,579.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 84,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

