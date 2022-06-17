Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.09.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $90.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.