Financial Comparison: Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) vs. Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Direct Digital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 82.39%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and Chindata Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.10 N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.90 $49.65 million $0.16 45.07

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00%

Summary

Chindata Group beats Direct Digital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

