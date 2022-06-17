Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Shares of FFLWF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

