First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,379.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

