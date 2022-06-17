First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 17,725 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $89.61. 161,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.