First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter.

FTLS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. 33,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,643. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

