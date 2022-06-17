First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.70. 15,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.13. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

