First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.06 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 81,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,412,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 72,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,370. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.