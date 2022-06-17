First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 337.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,115,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,510,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

