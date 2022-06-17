First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,285. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $176.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

