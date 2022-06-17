First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

