First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,388 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

T stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 782,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,241,296. The company has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

