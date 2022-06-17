First International Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 3,530 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,702. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

