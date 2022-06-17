First International Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 3,775 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,571,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

CL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 190,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

