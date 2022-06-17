First International Bank & Trust Invests $238,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 12,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.84. 367,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average is $125.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

