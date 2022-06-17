First International Bank & Trust Makes New $383,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. 647,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,868. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

