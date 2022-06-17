First International Bank & Trust Makes New $700,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 67,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 365,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

