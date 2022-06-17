First International Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 553,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 107,060 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,877,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,182,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $95.56. 121,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.