First International Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,681,096. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

