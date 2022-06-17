First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.69.

Shares of FRC opened at $134.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average is $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

