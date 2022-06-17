First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

FUNC opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.76.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

