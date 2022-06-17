Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

SVVC opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

