FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,486 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

