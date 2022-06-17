FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

