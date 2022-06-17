FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,798 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $6,380,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 66,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

