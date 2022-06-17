Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi Sells 48,383 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 48,383 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $752,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,142.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99.

On Friday, June 10th, Revathi Advaithi sold 44,447 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $726,263.98.

On Monday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Flex by 7,710.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 401,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

