Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $178,519.56 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $178,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 383,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,265.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $14.49 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

