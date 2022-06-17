Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 70,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FL shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,058 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 186.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

