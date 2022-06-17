Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMCXF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OTC FMCXF opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

