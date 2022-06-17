Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $258,546.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Fossil Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.