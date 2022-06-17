Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Trading Up 0.3%

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 6,453,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,609% from the average daily volume of 137,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLCO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000.

