Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.68) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.35) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.10) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.26) to GBX 1,225 ($14.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,054.38 ($12.80).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 817.40 ($9.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.11). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 779.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 776.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

