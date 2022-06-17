Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,650. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.70.

