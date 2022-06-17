Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.