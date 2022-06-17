Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 350 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

ROBT traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 19,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,107. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.