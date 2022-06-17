Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7,296.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eaton by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 830,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $125.14 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

