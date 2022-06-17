Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 506 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.