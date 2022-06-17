Front Row Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,380. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.