Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.67 and last traded at C$11.89. 134,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 168,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.31.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

