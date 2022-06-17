Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 3,729 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

