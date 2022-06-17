Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $114,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 347,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,145,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

