Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $184,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.62. 58,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.00. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

