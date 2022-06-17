Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $8,100,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

