Function X Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Function X has a market capitalization of $65.07 million and approximately $598,758.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,602.33 or 0.99854833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00031475 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020157 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

