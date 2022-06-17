FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $759,598.27 and approximately $1,892.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 619,708,199 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

