G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

