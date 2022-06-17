Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 5,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a market cap of $86.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter. Gafisa had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

